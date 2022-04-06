NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds once again caused blowing dust across parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Lighter winds are in store through the end of the week.

A corridor of strong winds developed Wednesday afternoon from the Four Corners to the Albuquerque metro and down to the Sacramento Mountains. These winds once again caused blowing dust, reducing visibility and reducing the air quality. Winds have relaxed tonight. Temperatures were also 10° to 30° cooler across the state today because of a cold front last night. The cooler air will linger on Thursday, especially Thursday morning when some unseasonably cold temperatures will arrive to start the day. Winds will be lighter for most of New Mexico Thursday afternoon, with the exception of northwestern parts of the state again.

By Friday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build into New Mexico. This will keep light winds in place Friday afternoon and warm temperatures through Saturday. However, some changes begin to take shape starting Saturday afternoon as winds begin to pick up. This is a result of a strong area of low pressure that will be deepening to our west, sending a fast-moving southwesterly jet stream over the state. The strongest winds from this storm system will be Sunday through Tuesday, but winds will linger into the middle and possibly the end of next week. Strong winds will also bring several days of high fire danger to eastern New Mexico.

In addition to the winds, temperatures will see a big drop with a cold front Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall well below average Wednesday as the storm system crosses the state. Unfortunately, it does not look like this storm will be a big rain or mountain snow producer. There are chances for rain and mountain snow across the northwestern quarter of New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks to remain isolated for now. The storm begins to exit by the end of next week as the winds will slowly relax and temperatures will slowly recover.