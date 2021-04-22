Strong winds remain in the metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is quiet and a little warmer across the state. A warm front will heat the east plains today, with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s. Behind the front will come strong winds and very dry air.

Winds will be gusty during the afternoon and evening for much of the state, coming in from the west up to 30-40 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect starting at noon. As the next system moves closer to southern Colorado and New Mexico, some spotty rain showers will develop around the Four Corners area this evening through tonight. The system will move over the state on Friday, cooling temperatures slightly, keeping more clouds around, and creating enough lift to have some mountain showers, and low elevation virga.