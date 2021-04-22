Strong winds remain in the metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trough will move through New Mexico on Friday spreading clouds and scattered showers over the northern portion of the state. Temps will also cool a few degrees. Over the weekend temps will soar into the 80s and 90s under sunny skies.

