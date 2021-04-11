Strong winds moving in across northeast NM

We’re now beginning to see stronger wind gusts returning to our region tonight. Clouds started increasing late this afternoon. All of these speak of a shift in our weather. Our temps warmed, once again, above average today. We’ve enjoyed above average highs, or May level temps, all of April. Expect a pattern change this week though as April weather will be returning.

Tonight, our winds kick up considerably behind a backdoor cold front which will cool highs 15-20 for eastern NM, while only cooling off the metro a few degrees. But overall, it’ll be a cloudier week with rain chances for the eastern plains and northern mountains each afternoon. By next weekend, a new storm system will develop. This has potential in spreading rain showers farther west.