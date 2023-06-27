NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving through southern Colorado and far northern New Mexico this morning. Skies are partly cloud over the Rio Grande Valley. More upper level moisture over the state will lead to afternoon storm development, with both wet and dry storms. We will only see light rain with the wet storms, and gusty winds are expected from the dry storms and virga. A couple of strong and severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, with damaging wind and hail.

Winds will be breezy regardless of virga in the area. Wind advisories will be in effect near Gallup and Durango, with 50 mph wind gusts expected. Northern New Mexico will see 35-45 mph wind gusts, and southern NM will see 30 mph wind gusts. Red flag warnings will be in effect due to the wind and dry surface air, leading to high fire danger. Today will be the hottest day of the week across the state. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect in southern New Mexico as temperatures range from 100 to 110 degrees.