Very strong winds will return this weekend with record high temperatures possible on Saturday. An extremely high fire danger also returns this weekend.

Some breezy conditions still returned Thursday afternoon across New Mexico, but it was still below the high fire danger threshold. This much needed break from the strong winds gusts comes as a ridge of high pressure begins to build across New Mexico through Friday night. Lighter winds continue through Friday afternoon. Still, westerly winds could gust up to 30-35 mph in the late afternoon. A major warming trend kicks into high gear on Friday that will continue into Saturday. Record and near-record high temperatures will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, windy weather returns starting Saturday. Strong upper level winds begin to move into New Mexico Saturday. The strongest of the upper level winds will arrive Sunday and Monday. 50-60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the afternoons. Extremely dry air accompanying these winds will create a very dangerous fire situation once again. Windy weather will continue into at least the middle of next week as another round of multiple high fire days will return.