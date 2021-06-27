Strong winds, flooding rains, and cooler temps all in the forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone, we’re seeing a lot of moisture move from east to west across the state so far. In Albuquerque, we’re seeing very gusty winds ranging from 35-45 mph now that the front passed. We’ll drop about 10 degrees from Saturday, giving us a cool and showery high temperature in the upper 70s! It’ll be the coolest since late May after a string of 19 days at or above 90 degrees in the metro, And so, our heatwave has come to an end but not before setting 137 heat records across the state from June 5 to June 24.

The other main story will be the soaking, and at times, flooding rains especially for southeastern NM. We could see 4-6″+ of rain fall over the next week! This will unfortunately cause flash flooding concerns. Farther north, we’ll be looking at 1-3″ towards Santa Fe and ABQ and much less towards Farmington. We’ll start to warm back up late next week, but still keep the rains around.