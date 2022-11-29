After an extremely windy day across New Mexico, winds are quickly dying down this evening. Warmer weather will return by Friday.

A strong jet stream that scraped across New Mexico Tuesday was responsible for 60+ mph wind gusts this afternoon across the state. The highest wind gust recorded was 75 mph along the Highline Ridge at the Taos Ski Valley at an elevation of around 12,000′. Albuquerque’s highest wind gust today at the Sunport clocked in at 39 mph. Winds are quickly dying down this evening though as the sun sets, and winds will continue to relax through this evening. They will eventually become calm overnight.

Quieter but cooler weather will return Wednesday afternoon. The coldest of the air will be across eastern New Mexico where a strong cold front is moving through today. This cool-down is short lived though as southwest winds begin to bring in warmer air Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will be the warmest we’ve seen in weeks.

Our active weather pattern returns this weekend, but there is some uncertainty in how it’s going to unfold. There will likely be a couple storm systems that will pass through New Mexico through early next week. It is difficult to pinpoint where the best chances for rain will be as a slot of dry air could limit the chance for precipitation, but rain chances do return this weekend to parts of the state, but so does the wind for some.