NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some.

A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of it, winds have already picked up for the typically windy areas Monday afternoon. For some higher elevation locations and windy areas, the winds will actually pick up overnight and continue to increase into early Tuesday afternoon. Widespread wind gusts over 35 mph are likely Tuesday. Areas across western New Mexico and down the central mountain chain into the eastern half of the state will see wind gusts approach 70 to 75 mph.

In addition to the wind Tuesday, a few inches of snowfall will be likely across the northern mountains Tuesday morning before clearing into the afternoon. A cold front will also sweep across the state, bringing cooler temperatures by Wednesday. This cool-down will be short-lived as warmer weather will arrive again Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will be some of the warmest we’ve seen since the middle of November.

Our active weather pattern continues this weekend with a plume of moisture that will feed into New Mexico. This will bring widespread rain chances across the state Saturday through Monday. With a relatively warm air mass associated with this moisture, snow levels will sit pretty high. However, in the northern mountains and southern Colorado, where the snow level will sit around 8,500-9,000′, heavy snow will be possible.