Strong winds and dry air will keep a high fire danger across New Mexico through Friday evening. Breezy afternoon winds stick around this weekend as temperatures keep climbing.

A very active weather day across New Mexico Friday with strong winds creating a high fire danger, more hot temperatures and scattered showers and storms in the eastern half of the state. Winds won’t die down until after sunset, so the high fire danger continues for the next few hours. The showers and storms in eastern New Mexico will push out of the state by sunset as well. Quieter weather will return again overnight.

Breezy afternoon winds will return this weekend, but it won’t be as windy as Friday. There is still a high fire danger though for areas east from Raton south to Roswell. Temperatures will continue to remain hot through the weekend as well.

Even hotter temperatures are on the way early next week. Additional Heat Advisories and even Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect this weekend into next week for parts of southern New Mexico as temperatures will soar as high as 111°. Tuesday will be our hottest day as high pressure moves in overhead. Albuquerque could see our first 100° day of the year Monday or Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to stay hot through the end of next week. However it will be a few degrees cooler as the monsoon tries to set up. Southerly winds try to draw up monsoon moisture late in the week, but rain chances are not impressive.