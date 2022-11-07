Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday.

A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover that has been moving in from the south. Southerly winds may get breezy tonight in eastern New Mexico as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring low clouds, fog, and drizzle to parts of eastern New Mexico both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon could see an isolated storm in northeast New Mexico.

Our next storm approaches New Mexico Wednesday. While its track will keep the moisture mainly north, it will be a big wind maker for the state once again. Widespread wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Light snow will be possible across northwest New Mexico Wednesday night, with the heaviest of the snow in the San Juan Mountains. A cold front will also sweep across the state Wednesday night, bringing a big drop in temperatures by Thursday.

The storm moves out Thursday, leaving drier and colder weather by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool into Friday as the winds die down. Temperatures will warm back up this weekend, before another sharp cool down is in store by the middle of next week.