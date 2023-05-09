Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible Wednesday afternoon, bringing a high fire danger across the state. A few isolated storms are possible in far eastern New Mexico.

High temperatures Tuesday climbed even higher than what we saw on Monday, but it will be our hottest day this week. Breezy winds from today will stick around overnight for parts of New Mexico ahead of an approaching storm system. Wednesday will be a very windy day across the state. Wind gusts as high as 35 to 60 mph will be possible. This will bring a very high fire danger with very low relative humidity. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible. A string of storms will likely develop just west of the Texas state line in eastern New Mexico Wednesday evening, but will quickly make it out of the state. A few sprinkles may be possible in northwestern New Mexico though.

Winds die down Wednesday night as a cold front sweeps across the state. This front will drop high temperatures closer to average Thursday afternoon as westerly winds pick up again. Friday will be our quietest day this week with warmer temperatures and lighter winds.

A big pattern change begins late Friday night though as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves into New Mexico. This and a backdoor cold front will set the stage for scattered thunderstorms Saturday. With more moisture moving in Sunday through next week, we will continue to see widespread chances for rain showers and cooler temperatures.