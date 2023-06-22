Severe storms will move out of northeast New Mexico Thursday evening. Windier weather on Friday will bring a high fire danger across the state.

Strong to severe thunderstorms have developed Thursday afternoon in northeast New Mexico. These storms will continue to move east through late this evening, bringing a threat for large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado. Storms will come to an end late tonight. Elsewhere it’s been another very hot day with more triple-digit heat in southern parts of the state.

Drier and windier weather will return to the state Friday afternoon. Southwest winds with gusts up 30-50 mph will be possible. This with low humidity and the heat will create a high fire danger across much of the state. Winds will relax Friday night.

Breezy to windy conditions will continue in the afternoons this weekend. High temperatures will continue to be very hot. By early next week, the area of high pressure that has been over Mexico will drift northward over southern New Mexico and bringing even hotter weather. Temperatures will likely peak across the state on Tuesday afternoon. Even though the high pressure will begin to move out of the region, the heat will stick around into the end of next week.