Strong winds arrive next week

Winds will pick up in the afternoons this weekend. Even warmer weather moves in Saturday, cooling off only a few degrees Sunday.

Warmer weather continues to move in across New Mexico through Saturday afternoon. A storm system passing to our north that will set up a strong upper level wind overhead, will bring breezy afternoon winds to surface through the weekend. This passing storm will also sweep a weak cold front in Saturday night, cooling temperatures off only a few degrees for Sunday afternoon.

Monday will see a significant warm up across the state, with some areas approaching record high temperatures. This is ahead of a strong storm system that will hit New Mexico Tuesday. Unfortunately, very little moisture is expected out of the storm system, with spotty rain chances possible across northwestern New Mexico and light mountain snow across the far northern mountains and into southern Colorado. Cooler weather will also follow with this storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

The big story of this storm will be the winds. Potentially damaging wind gusts will be possible Tuesday morning and into the afternoon as the strong jet stream moves in overhead. Wind gusts across the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east slopes could exceed 70 mph, while 50 mph wind gusts will be possible in the lower elevations.