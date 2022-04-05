NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mostly clear, quiet and cool. It will be a warm day, so wear the layers this morning! Temperatures will warm by 10-20 degrees from yesterday, thanks to strong winds and downslope warming. Highs will climb much above average, into the 70s, 80s and even 90s. However, gusty winds will pick up by the late morning. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through the afternoon and evening, with 50-55 mph gusts for much of northern and central New Mexico. The northern mountains will see even higher gusts up to around 60-65 mph. Expect blowing dust, worsening allergies, and strong cross winds on north-south roads.

Winds will lighten up a bit on Wednesday, but it will stay breezy, even windy in spots. Temperatures will drop back to normal on Wednesday thanks to the arrival of a cold front. Skies stay sunny all week, aside from blowing dust.