Strong winds and snow returns to New Mexico the middle of this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm system will impact New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday. Snow will be possible across northwestern and northern New Mexico early Wednesday morning, but the entire state will feel strong winds Wednesday morning.

Clouds will increase through as upper-level moisture will be streaming in ahead of our next storm system. This will create partly sunny skies Tuesday as the winds will begin to pick up. The cloud cover will keep temperatures warmer overnight and afternoon highs similar to today.

Our next storm system moves into New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday. A cold front will push across the state in the early morning hours on Wednesday, creating rain and snow along the front. The upslope flow will generate heavier snowfall along the west-facing slopes of the San Juan Mountains in New Mexico and Colorado where a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect.

The other impact of this storm system is the strong winds. A very fast-moving jet stream will move over New Mexico early Wednesday morning as well, producing wind gusts up to 70 mph across parts of eastern and western New Mexico, especially as the cold front sweeps across the state. High Wind Watches will go into effect for parts of New Mexico Tuesday evening.

Quieter weather returns Thursday before yet another storm system moves into the state this weekend that will leave most areas dry but will bring in cooler weather for the weekend.