NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday will be sunny, mild and windy. Wind advisories are in effect in eastern New Mexico, where winds will gust up to around 55 mph. Winds will also pick up in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico, up to around 35 mph. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the east plains, and central New Mexico, including the Metro. This means that fire danger is high, and wildfires can spread rapidly if ignited. The state will see similar wind speeds on Wednesday, along with more high fire danger.

Snow will be coming down in the San Juan Mountains today through Thursday. Snow will begin in the northern mountains of New Mexico on Wednesday evening, and the rest of the state will see snow by Thursday morning. Winter storm watches will be in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Chuska and southwest mountains from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening, as 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected in these areas.