Strong winds and snow impacts parts of New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system will move into New Mexico overnight, bringing strong winds and snow chances to parts of the state. Potentially damaging wind gusts are possible in eastern New Mexico.

Moisture streaming in ahead of our next storm system has brought light rain and mountain snow to parts of central New Mexico tonight, including Albuquerque. After midnight, a cold front will push into western New Mexico, a part of a strong storm system that will in Wednesday. Briefly heavy snow will be focused along the front, mainly across northwestern New Mexico into the San Juan Mountains. Strong winds will accompany the front, producing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Snow will continue into the northern mountains in New Mexico into the early morning hours, evening bringing a chance for light snow to the I-40 corridor in western New Mexico, along with the upper Rio Grande Valley down to Santa Fe and the East Mountains. Moisture will not make it past the central mountain chain.

Winds will be the big story with this storm system. As very fast-moving upper-level winds move over the state Wednesday morning, winds will pick up statewide, especially in the eastern half of the state. Most of New Mexico is under either a High Wind Warning or a Wind Advisory Wednesday. Winds may gust as high as 75 mph in eastern New Mexico, with 35-50 mph gusts elsewhere. Winds will begin to die down by the late afternoon.

Quieter weather will settle in the rest of the week with temperatures slightly cooler Thursday and Friday. It will still be breezy in the northeastern part of New Mexico Thursday. Another area of low pressure will move over southern New Mexico this weekend, but will not bring any moisture. It will cool off temperatures again slightly this weekend before another warm-up early next week.