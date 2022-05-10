NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands 2 PM – 8 PM, where SSW winds up to 50 mph will be possible. The Four Corners may see some winds up to 40 mph, and the rest of the state will mainly see winds up to 35 mph. Wednesday will be a windier day with widespread wind gusts over 40 mph, and mountain gusts up to 60 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity, dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Southeast New Mexico will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms, which will develop by the mid-afternoon, and move east through Lea, Roosevelt and Curry counties during the evening. Storms should move into Texas within a couple of hours. One or two storms may have strong, damaging wind gusts and small hail. There will be another threat for severe storms on Wednesday across most of eastern New Mexico. Isolated storms will develop across the plains off of a dry line during the afternoon, moving eastward by the end of the evening. The main threats are damaging wind and hail.