NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Wednesday morning everyone. We’re seeing widespread rain and snow showers move their way across eastern New Mexico behind cold front number two. South of I-40 east towards Tucumcari/Clovis is seeing steady rain with isolated weak thunderstorms. This band of precipitation is quickly moving south towards Roswell Wednesday morning. It’s also generating more high wind gusts statewide. We have wind advisories in effect for the RGV later Wednesday afternoon where gusts are expected to peak in the 40-50 mph range. We’ll also develop scattered light PM showers for the metro area. So keep those umbrellas handy as our unsettled March weather continues. Skies will briefly clear out from west to east later tonight. But clouds return Thursday morning ahead of our third storm this week.

Thursday overall will feature moderating temperatures with less windy conditions. It’ll be a day to catch our breath before more scattered rain and snow showers return mainly for northern NM late Thursday into early Friday morning. High temperatures Wednesday will be cooler than average, with temps topping out near 60° for Albuquerque. Thursday we’ll reach into the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Friday we begin warming above average despite the weak storm. It’ll set up a quieter weekend with highs soaring into the 70s for central NM and 80s south with partly to mostly sunny skies.