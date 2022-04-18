NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will be a warm day, with warmer temperatures than yesterday for areas west of the central mountain chain. Meanwhile, a backdoor cold front is moving into eastern NM this morning, which will keep temperatures around ten degrees cooler than yesterday, and bring in some moisture that will lower the fire risk in the area. Winds will be fairly quiet today, coming in from the south/southwest at 10-20 mph and some higher gusts in the mountains.

Skies will stay partly cloudy for Monday afternoon and evening. Overnight, a surge of low level moisture will bring in more clouds and even some spotty sprinkles to southern New Mexico, through the Tuesday morning commute. A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the far east plains Tuesday afternoon near Roosevelt and Curry counties, moving eastward towards the state line during the evening. The are unlikely to become severe, but may produce moderate rainfall.

The fire threat increases Tuesday, and red flag warnings will be in effect Tuesday midday through the evening for the Rio Grande Valley, northern and western New Mexico. Winds will be gusty on Tuesday, coming in from the west/southwest, up to around 35-55 mph. Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday for all areas, thanks to those strong westerly winds, and downslope warming into the Valley and Plains. Highs will be unseasonably warm through Thursday, with cooler temperatures arriving for the weekend.