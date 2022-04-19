NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mild with temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s across the state, thanks to southerly breezes overnight. The winds have stayed breezy in parts of eastern NM, the winds drawing in good low level moisture for eastern NM and the Rio Grande Valley. Skies are partly sunny, and will stay partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Winds will pick up by midday, with 40-50 mph gusts from the west.

This westerly wind will push the moisture east towards the Texas state line. Only a bit of moisture will remain through the day in southeast NM, and a few showers will be possible during the afternoon to late evening in the area. The rest of the state will be under red flag warnings, with high fire danger in store midday to late this evening. Fire danger will be high on Wednesday and Friday as well.