Strong winds and dry conditions Tuesday

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Strong winds and dry conditions lead to a high fire danger across all of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

West, northwesterly winds will continue to gain strength through late this afternoon across New Mexico, as a cold front pushes across the state. Combined with very dry air in place, these conditions create a very high fire danger across the entire state. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

Forecast continues below

Winds die down overnight, but become breezy again every afternoon at least through Saturday. Temperatures will remain steady, but above normal for this time of year all the way into early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES