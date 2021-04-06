Strong winds and dry conditions Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Strong winds and dry conditions lead to a high fire danger across all of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

West, northwesterly winds will continue to gain strength through late this afternoon across New Mexico, as a cold front pushes across the state. Combined with very dry air in place, these conditions create a very high fire danger across the entire state. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

Winds die down overnight, but become breezy again every afternoon at least through Saturday. Temperatures will remain steady, but above normal for this time of year all the way into early next week.