Strong wind gusts in Albuquerque Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The east winds are coming into Albuquerque strong this morning. Gusts up to around 45 mph will be possible through the morning, with lighter winds during the day up to around 25-30 mph. The stationary front is still hovering over the state.

It is keeping western New Mexico dry and windy, with Red Flag Warnings this afternoon and evening, along with wind advisories. Winds will come in from the southwest, with 35 to 45 mph gusts this afternoon and evening. Eastern New Mexico will be cloudier, with drizzle and scattered rain showers through the afternoon. The Rio Grande Valley will be partly sunny and mild.