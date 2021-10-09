Strong wind gusts subside overnight while temps plummet

A powerful storm is unfortunately coinciding with the last weekend of the Balloon Fiesta, impacting the schedule of events. The clouds came Friday evening, followed by the winds Saturday afternoon, and now the cool temps are spilling in. Some strong winds in excess of 60 mph impacted the mountain peaks east of the Sandia. But for the cities, wind gusts mainly ranged in the 30-40 mph ballpark. A deep trough across the west coast is moving east this weekend bringing big seasonal changes into our state.

Unfortunately this doesn’t bode well for the final day of the fiesta either. Our highs will drop a solid 10-20 degrees compared to Saturday. The record heat in Roswell (99 degrees!) will be long gone with fall weather locked in for the week ahead. Monday we catch our breath as highs rebound to near 70 degrees in Albuquerque before an even bigger storm arrives Tuesday. This next one will feature even stronger wind gusts with freezing temps to the region north of ABQ.