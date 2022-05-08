Happy Mother’s Day! We continue to battle extreme wind gusts and fire conditions tonight. Peak wind gusts earlier this afternoon were 45-60 mph in the northern half of our state. Las Vegas and Gallup both recorded a 59 mph gust this afternoon. This only served to worsen fire conditions east of the Calf Canyon blaze close to Las Vegas and Mora. Additionally, near record heat and dry conditions will work against us the next few days. 176,000+ acres. High wind gusts will remain in our forecast tonight with the strongest gusts pushing east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. High wind warnings will also stick around into Monday as more wind energy pushes across the desert southwest. High temperatures made it to 84° in Santa Fe, Albuquerque hit 88°, and Roswell was a sizzling 101°. Our hot temperatures will continue Monday, with highs around 10° above average. But we’ll be a couple degrees cooler than Sunday as a strong trough intensifies across southern Nevada and California.

This storm will continue cranking out high and potentially damaging wind gusts centered across northwest NM Monday. Come Tuesday we’ll begin seeing our wind shift more from the south. This will help pull some Gulf moisture across far eastern NM Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. This is ahead of a stronger cold front late Wednesday into Thursday, helping drop temperatures closer to average for mid May. Wind gusts finally calm down slightly late week into the weekend.