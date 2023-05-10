NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear, calm and cool. Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s in northwest and central New Mexico, but they are in the 50s and 60s across the east. Winds will become breezy by late morning, and winds will be gusty by midday. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of the state from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., as wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected. Winds will gust to at least 35 to 45 mph in all of the state. This will lead to high fire danger for the entire state.

Dry storms and virga will be possible in northern New Mexico this afternoon and evening, but these will produce little to no rainfall. However, on the east side of the state, a dry line will form, which will act as a trigger for storms. There is a low to medium threat for strong or severe storms in northeast New Mexico this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats. The far east and southeast plains will also see a chance for isolated strong storms late this evening through the overnight hours.