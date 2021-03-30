Strong wind across central, southern New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mild, with temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. A cold front will start moving into the state from north to south today. The wind will be strong across central and southern New Mexico as the cold front moves through. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph, and due to dry conditions, there will be high fire danger with Red Flag Warnings in effect this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler in southern Colorado and far northern New Mexico. Meanwhile, temperatures will be warm, in the 70s and 80s for central and southern NM. The cold front will move fully through southern NM tonight, cooling those temperatures by Wednesday. It’s going to be a cold night tonight, with many temperatures below freezing, so be sure to bring any cold-sensitive plants indoors.

Far northeast NM may see some light snow and sprinkles this afternoon through tonight, but accumulation will be limited to a dusting and up to around 2″ in the higher elevations around Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and the far northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.