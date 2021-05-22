Strong to severe storms push east this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a busy day across the state weather wise. We’ve seen high winds in excess of 45-55 mph across the state whereas severe thunderstorms were common across the east. Strong damaging wind gusts with hail in excess of one inch were reported in several places, like Sante Fe.

These strong storms had plenty of fuel today but they’re beginning to lose that punch across most of the state into Sunday morning. Much drier air is coming in from Arizona; this will turn off the storms except for the far east. We’ll still see very heavy rainfall there with localized 2-4″ amounts. This will produce flash flooding in spots.

Look for temperatures a little cooler on Sunday behind the cold front. Highs will be near 80 degrees for Albuquerque. We’ll begin warming up into next week with an overall drier pattern for most of New Mexico to close the month of May.