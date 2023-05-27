Eastern New Mexico is seeing the fourth day in a row of severe weather. A dry line set up across the east is allowing strong to severe storms to fire up and push slowly east. There has been up to golf ball sized hail and 60+ mph wind gusts in these storms so far. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out until 8 or 9 pm. Storm activity will weaken after sunset, but continue across far eastern New Mexico into the overnight hours.

Early Sunday morning will be calm and mostly clear, before shower and storm activity ramp up across eastern New Mexico once again. Severe coverage isn’t expected to be nearly as extensive as Friday and Saturday, with the far northeastern corner of the state having the highest potential for large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Still, an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out anywhere east of the Central Mountain Chain.

High pressure will begin to build across the Desert Southwest Monday afternoon. This will allow drier air to infiltrate the state from west to east, pushing the ample moisture into Texas. Only isolated storms are expected to form across far eastern New Mexico Monday and Tuesday, with dry air across the rest of the state. Temperatures will climb through Tuesday as well statewide. Another period of unsettled weather is expected starting Wednesday next week.