Strong thunderstorms moving south this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roswell and parts of southeastern New Mexico received a little break from the flooding rains Sunday. This instead shifted to southwestern NM. Silver City received over 1″ of rain as several flood warnings were issued. Some of these clusters of storms merged into one stronger cell just south of Socorro producing flash flooding and small hail. These storms will continue weakening and pushing south through the evening. Significantly drier air works its way in from northwest to southeast overnight into Labor Day.

Skies turn clear Monday morning as it’ll feel noticeably less humid for northern New Mexico. Temperatures may even feel a little chilly in the higher spots. But overall our temps warm rapidly by the afternoon as strong high-pressure inches closer. Summertime temps stick around for Albuquerque as we’ll climb into the 90s daily under sunny skies. Highs will remain nearly 10 degrees above average with only slight rain chances in the Gila through Tuesday.