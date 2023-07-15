Strong to severe storms continue across southern and eastern New Mexico this evening. Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect, with hail and damaging wind gusts being the main concern, but an isolated spin up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Along with severe weather, heavy rain is causing flash flooding across parts of southern New Mexico and over recent burn scars. Strong storms will continue across far east/northeastern parts of the state into the overnight hours.

Drier air will arrive from the north as high pressure approaches the state. Dry air will keep shower and thunderstorm activity much more limited tomorrow afternoon, especially across the northern half of the state. An isolated mountain storm or two over the Sacramento Mountains or Gila is possible, but dry and mostly sunny farther north. This will allow temperatures to warm up a degree or two above today.

High pressure will center itself over the state into early next week. This will allow our heat wave to continue to build even more, with more near to record breaking heat Monday through Wednesday. By late Wednesday and into Thursday, more moisture will arrive and bring temperatures down to more seasonable. Still, a lot of heat to get through before then, so make sure to practice heat safety.