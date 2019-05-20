Strong storms, rain/snow, cooler temps & wind expected in parts of New Mexico

MONDAY: The risk of strong to severe storms continues Monday morning with a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 10AM for our eastern counties. This comes ahead of an unseasonably strong storm system crossing northern NM today, blasting the Desert Southwest and Central Plains with springtime weather. A band of rain and snow will cross northwest to southeast across NM late morning through early evening. ABQ will likely pick up a shower or two with this band. Snow will be favored for areas +7500ft in the San Juan, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains with potential accumulation between 6-12″ (west-facing slopes will likely see the highest totals). Winds will also be a problem with sustained winds out of the south/southwest reaching 15-25mph in most locales — strongest winds in the south-central and Southeast Plains with gusts reaching 65mph. Afternoon temps will far well short of average.
— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for eastern NM until 10AM Monday. Strong to severe storms possible — threats: large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning & heavy rain.
— WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect 6PM MON until 12PM TUE for San Juan, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains (+9500ft) for accumulating snow — 6″-12″ possible by late Tuesday.
— WIND ADVISORY in effect for most of eastern and southern NM from 12PM MON to 12AM TUE. Sustained southwest winds likely to reach 25-35mph / gusting to 50mph.
— HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for south-central mountains, Chaves & Lincoln County from 12PM MON to 12AM TUE for strong winds. Sustained: 35-45mph / gusts: 55-65mph.
TUESDAY: Strong to damaging winds will be the focus on Tuesday as sustained winds reach +25mph in many locations. Afternoon temperatures will remain below average with most of us in the 50s, 60s and 70s (Albuquerque: 68°). Spotty to scattered showers will linger near the northern stateline with accumulating snow continuing in the northern higher terrain.
Strong storms, rain/snow, cooler temps & wind expected in parts of New Mexico
