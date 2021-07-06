Strong storms possible in northeast highlands Tuesday evening

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Storms are popping up in the mountains and will move into the lower terrain by the late afternoon and evening. One or two strong or severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands this afternoon and evening, with threats of damaging wind, hail, and flooding.

Forecast Continues Below

The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley will see showers and storms after around 6 p.m. All storms will move south tonight, with some lingering storms in southern New Mexico during the Wednesday morning commute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES