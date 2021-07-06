Strong storms possible in northeast highlands Tuesday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are popping up in the mountains and will move into the lower terrain by the late afternoon and evening. One or two strong or severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands this afternoon and evening, with threats of damaging wind, hail, and flooding.

The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley will see showers and storms after around 6 p.m. All storms will move south tonight, with some lingering storms in southern New Mexico during the Wednesday morning commute.