Strong thunderstorms continue to form across northern half of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this evening. More waves of strong storms will persist overnight and into early tomorrow morning, with storms pushing over the lower elevations in far northeastern New Mexico. Storms will strengthen as they move over the valley areas, especially closer to the Colorado border. Strong storms will continue until about 9 or 10 am early Monday morning. Hail, damaging wind gusts, and flash flooding are the main weather threats overnight.

Overnight low temperatures will be cool west and north, mild south and east. Besides the northeast, the rest of the state will be dry and mostly calm. By Monday afternoon, there is still the very slight potential for an isolated storm across far northeastern New Mexico near the Colorado border, but not nearly as extensive as tonight’s activity. Dry air will continue to push across the south and west. Low pressure to the north will keep temperatures seasonable if not a degree or two below average into Tuesday. Dry air and a bit of a breeze will stick around for most of the state.

By Wednesday, high pressure will begin to build from the south. High pressure brings calmer, sunnier, and warmer conditions – exactly what New Mexico will be seeing by the mid to later parts of the week. With the dry air and sunshine, some of the hottest temperatures so far this year will arrive by the late week and into next weekend.