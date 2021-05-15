Strong storms move east this evening, drying out west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve seen widespread showers and storms traverse through New Mexico Saturday. Parts out east saw between 1-3″ of heavy rain in just a short span of time. This is causing some local flooding. Otherwise, small hail and high winds were reported in a few of these severe storms. All these are now moving towards Texas as dry air is working its way from the southwest. So for Sunday morning, expect some fog and low-level clouds for eastern NM, otherwise, it’ll be the sunniest and warmest day until later next week.

Another strong area of low pressure from the Pacific is now moving into the southwest U.S. We’ll be looking at rain showers for the first few days of next week with some stronger storms once again across eastern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will swing through by Monday morning, setting up a big boundary in temperatures from west to east through Wednesday.