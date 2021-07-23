Strong storms likely later this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have a weak area of low pressure moving through southern New Mexico this afternoon. That will keep our rain chances very high especially across the west. We’ll see storms fire up around the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas just in time for the evening commute. So expect some delays on the roadways. Otherwise, these storms will continue to strengthen as they move west. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat for areas west of I-25. These storms will also lay down a solid 1-3″ of rain in a very short period of time too.

As we move into the weekend, we’ll dry out across southeastern New Mexico and also heat up. High will top the mid to upper 90s near Roswell. The storms for the west become more scattered and less intense by Saturday afternoon. A push of drier air works in for Sunday, so rain chances will be lower statewide. But our southerly flow continues into next week, keeping the PM storm chances alive.