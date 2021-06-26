Strong storms east this afternoon as cooler temps arrive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re seeing some drier air this morning compared to the last couple of days. But this won’t last, as our winds go southeasterly, pumping in plenty of moisture from an early Monsoonal flow. This will mean strong storms later this afternoon for eastern New Mexico. Some storms near Tucumcari will see strong damaging winds over 60 mph as well as the potential for hail over 1″ diameter. The storms will only increase in coverage through the weekend as our cold front moves west across the state.

Some areas across the southeast will receive significant rains over the next week. Healthy rain totals ranging from 3-6″ look likely in this region. For central New Mexico, we’ll see anywhere from 1-3″ through next Friday. The other big story will be the drop in temperatures! Highs will remain in the 60s for northeastern NM early next week. Everyone will see a good 20-30 degree swing as we go from July weather to late April level temps for a few days next week.