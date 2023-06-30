Dry air has arrived to western New Mexico, pushing cloud coverage farther east/southeast. Plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and dry air will persist west of the Central Mountain Chain. To the east, plentiful moisture combining with a weak disturbance will allow strong to severe storms to form this afternoon and evening.

The strongest and most severe storms will be located in southeastern Colorado/West Texas, but an isolated severe storm or two is possible in far east/northeastern New Mexico. There is the slight risk for severe weather (level 2/5 on the severe weather scale) including large hail (2″+), damaging wind gusts (70+ mph), and an isolated tornado throughout the evening. A backdoor cold front will arrive overnight and into early Saturday morning, bringing showers and storms along that line across far eastern parts of the state.

The backdoor front will also bring a weak east canyon wind across the Rio Grande Valley early Saturday morning, bringing more moisture to the metro. This will allow isolated sprinkles across the Albuquerque area early Saturday, before dry westerly winds take hold by the afternoon.

Western New Mexico is looking at a lovely weekend ahead with mostly dry and sunny conditions. Eastern parts of the state will be dealing with the dry line that will bring more storms across far east/southeastern New Mexico Sunday. Strong to severe storms are possible once again. Even more moisture will arrive into next week, bringing isolated rain chances for your Fourth of July.