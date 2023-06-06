Storms started building a bit later this afternoon compared to the past couple days. However, with more moisture continuing to surge across the state, storms will persist into the late evening and overnight hours for parts of the state. The storms currently in western New Mexico will form a line of strong storms as they push across the central Rio Grande Valley between 7 PM – 10 PM. That strong line of storms will continue to push east overnight, with storms sticking around far east/northeastern parts of the state into the early morning hours. Small hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain leading to flash flooding are the main weather threats this evening.

Low pressure sitting just off the West Coast is bringing ample moisture across the state this evening, before drier air begins to work it’s way across southwest New Mexico tomorrow. Afternoon showers and storms are still expected across northern and eastern parts of the state, while more sunshine and heat will be southwest. With faster storm movement tomorrow, there is lower potential to see flash flooding but higher chances to see more severe storms. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main concerns Wednesday afternoon.

Dry air will continue to push farther north and east into Friday and the weekend ahead of us. There is the chance for rain and storms across far northeastern New Mexico through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The rest of the state will be seeing much drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions building into the weekend ahead.