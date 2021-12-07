Strong storm system arrives late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system will move into New Mexico late this week. Rain, snow, strong winds, and colder temperatures will all impact parts of the state starting Thursday.

A slight increase in upper-level moisture has brought in cloud cover across most of New Mexico. It also brought some very light, mostly unmeasurable, rainfall to parts of northwestern New Mexico, and a couple of inches of snowfall to the San Juan Mountains in Colorado. Wednesday will bring another chance for light precipitation across the Four Corners region, while the winds will pick up slightly across New Mexico helping to bring in warmer temperatures.

Big changes will begin Thursday as a strong storm system approaches the state. Widespread windy weather will develop by Thursday afternoon as rain and mountain snow move into the Four Corners again. Rain and snow will push eastward overnight into early Friday morning as a strong cold front sweeps across the state. Most of this moisture will not make it past the central mountain chain.

Light rain is likely early Friday morning in the Albuquerque metro. The northern and western mountains will have the best chance for accumulating snow where a few to several inches will be possible. As the colder air moves in early Friday morning, snow levels may drop down to 6,500′. A few roads in the northern mountains may be slick Friday morning. Strong winds will peak Friday morning with widespread wind gusts up to 45 mph, and occasional gusts up to 75 mph in eastern New Mexico.

The storm begins to wrap up by early Friday afternoon. The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday night and Saturday, but warmer weather will return again early next week.