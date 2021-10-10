Strong storm pushes through New Mexico Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have a deep area of low pressure right over the state this morning. This is affecting our weather in several ways. First, it creates plenty of upward lift for the air giving way to strong erratic winds aloft. This unfortunately doesn’t bode well for the final day of the balloon fiesta. It also is pulling colder air from the Rockies into our state. Our high temperatures will drop a solid 10-20 degrees compared to Saturday. We’ll even be below average through this next week. Lastly, rain showers are developing near the cold front this morning. Heavy rain will fall across northeastern NM through noon.

Very chilly temps arrive Sunday night into Monday. Cover any tender plants as they’re in danger of frost north of Albuquerque. We catch our breath Monday before the next storm arrives Tuesday. It’ll even be more impactful as wind gusts will be in the 50-60 mph range as colder air spills into New Mexico. We won’t see too much rain with the next storm other than lighter showers Tuesday afternoon. We dry out and turn calmer beyond this.