Strong east canyon wind develops in the metro overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dry air and storm placement have caused snow chances to back off this weekend, but some will still see a chance for a few flurries. Light snow will fall across the northern mountains near the Colorado state line Friday night.

A backdoor cold front has pushed through northeastern New Mexico too and will bring slightly more moderate snowfall to the Raton Pass and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Unfortunately with the placement of the upper-level storm system continuing to trend farther west, the chance for light rain and snow has come down, if not disappeared, for most areas along and north of I-40 through Saturday morning. The backdoor cold front will bring in a strong canyon wind into Albuquerque after midnight Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible. Winds will taper off through Saturday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler statewide thanks to the cold front moving in overnight. By Saturday evening, the upper-level low that has been moving over Arizona will begin to move into southwestern New Mexico. This will bring a chance for light rain and snow across the southern third of New Mexico Saturday night and Sunday. A few flurries will be possible in the lower elevations Sunday morning too. No travel problems are expected.

Warmer weather returns for many Sunday into Monday. Another upper-level storm system may move into New Mexico Tuesday and bring cooler temperatures, but right now dry air also looks like it may win out. Very light chances for rain and snow may be possible though.