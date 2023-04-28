Good Friday afternoon everyone. Winter isn’t quite done with us yet as a strong cold front barrels through our state today. Temperatures are already crashing all over the eastern half of the state with scattered snow and rain showers. The Santa Fe plaza, along with most of northeastern NM picked up 1-2″ of fresh snow. The front is quickly moving through the state this afternoon, so clouds are already clearing out north. Otherwise, scattered light rain showers are in store over southeast NM later. High temperatures will be quite different from west to east. Farmington will approach 70° while cities like Clayton and Las Vegas will struggle to reach 50°. Roswell will only reach the upper 50s as well.

We’ll also see some stronger wind gusts and a canyon wind develop over for us in the ABQ metro this afternoon. So it’ll feel more like late winter today! Overnight we’ll clear out and get rather cold for late April. But a nice weekend warmup will surge temperatures back beginning Saturday afternoon. Come Sunday, summer weather surges into our state with high pressure quickly returning. We’ll be back in the 80s for highs in Albuquerque, upper 70s in Santa Fe, and lower 90s in Roswell under mainly sunny skies. So we’ll have all 4 seasons within the next two days across the state. Heading into next week, our upper level winds turn southwesterly which will give us some moisture from the Pacific. Scattered afternoon rain chances return to the state, especially over the higher terrain.