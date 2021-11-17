Strong cold front moves in on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly across the state, but a cold front is moving in, bringing even cooler weather. The cold front will move into the northeast highlands this morning, and eventually to the southeast plains by the evening. The front will only push as far west as the central mountain chain today. Winds will be breezy along the front, around 15-30 mph. Temperatures stay around 10 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday on the east side of the state. Temperatures will fall around 5 to 10 degrees in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Skies will stay dry with a mix of sun and cloud cover.

The cold front will push through the Rio Grande Valley and west later tonight, bringing in some breezy east canyon winds during the overnight hours. Cold air will sink in across the state by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will plummet into the teens, 20s, and low 30s for all of New Mexico and southern Colorado for the Thursday morning commute. More spots will see their first freeze of the season, including Albuquerque. Daytime temperatures will drop off another 10 to 20 degrees, making for the coldest day of this Fall.