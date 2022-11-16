The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.

By early Friday morning, the cold front will have made it through most of eastern New Mexico. Light snow will develop in northeast New Mexico, with areas of freezing fog and drizzle from Las Vegas to Tucumcari, and along I-40 into the East Mountains. Areas of fog and drizzle will also develop into southeast New Mexico Friday morning. Much of eastern New Mexico will break record cold-high temperatures Friday afternoon. While temperatures will remain cool in the western half of the state, it won’t be the dramatic temperature drop like in the eastern half.

A slow warming trend begins this weekend and will continue into next week. Despite the warming trend, high temperatures will remain below average.