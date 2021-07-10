Strong canyon winds tonight as storms move south

Saturday was all about the high heat! We reached 100 degrees in Albuquerque and 97 in Santa Fe. Farmington tied their all time record high temperature of 105! But now the extreme heat is peaking as a cold front moves its way across the state. We’ve seen some strong to severe storms already just south of Albuquerque through Socorro. We’ll also see higher wind gusts (35-45 mph) through the night as a canyon wind develops. Sunday will feature temperatures cooling down nearly 10 degrees statewide, except northwestern NM.

The bigger story will be the severe risk of thunderstorms late afternoon and evening across central and southern New Mexico. These storms could produce strong winds over 60 mph as well as hail. These strong storms will quickly move south after dark Sunday. Be prepared also for localized flash flooding. Monday and Tuesday will still see some isolated storms especially over the northern mountains, but they won’t be as widespread as this weekend. That will change come Wednesday and Thursday as another disturbance moves through the state again.