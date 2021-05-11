Strong canyon wind moves into the metro overnight

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will surge westward overnight, bringing a strong canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.

Cloud cover still lingers in eastern New Mexico behind a cold front. This front will push west tonight, bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph into the Albuquerque area. This front will also bring a surge of moisture into western New Mexico giving way to cloudy skies by Wednesday morning.

Story continues below:

Clouds erode Wednesday afternoon as high pressure builds in into the end of the week. Despite the high pressure, southerly winds will keep moisture moving into New Mexico. A weak disturbance will move in Friday and Saturday and will bring another chance for rain and storms across central and eastern parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES