Strong canyon wind moves into the metro overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will surge westward overnight, bringing a strong canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.

Cloud cover still lingers in eastern New Mexico behind a cold front. This front will push west tonight, bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph into the Albuquerque area. This front will also bring a surge of moisture into western New Mexico giving way to cloudy skies by Wednesday morning.

Clouds erode Wednesday afternoon as high pressure builds in into the end of the week. Despite the high pressure, southerly winds will keep moisture moving into New Mexico. A weak disturbance will move in Friday and Saturday and will bring another chance for rain and storms across central and eastern parts of the state.