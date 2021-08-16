Strong and severe thunderstorms to start the work week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is mostly dry and partly sunny. Only a few showers are coming to an end around Gallup, Farmington and the 550 corridor. Monday will be partly sunny and dry until the afternoon and evening when storms will develop in all of the mountains. Storms will move south/southeast off of the mountains, bringing widespread storms to the lower elevations. There is a chance that some of these storms may become strong or severe, with damaging wind and hail as the primary threats. Areas of southern New Mexico that have seen heavy rain since last week have a higher risk of flash flooding. There is only a very low threat for an isolated tornado.

Isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Thursday, with scattered storms on Wednesday. The end of the week is looking drier, especially on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be staying slightly cooler than normal all week, with highs in the 80s for most of the state.

