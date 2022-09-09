Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday.

Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.

Expect cloudier and cooler weather across the northern half of New Mexico Saturday. Scattered showers and a few storms will develop, while thunderstorms will develop in southwest New Mexico with clearer skies in the morning. Heavy rain will be possible out of the showers and storms, especially along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where upslope flow will contribute to heavier rainfall totals. Another push of a cold front will advance farther south and west late Saturday, bringing another canyon wind into the metro Saturday evening. This will spark off more showers and storms around central New Mexico Saturday evening and keep storm chances going into early Sunday morning.

Cooler temperatures will be felt statewide by Sunday, as high temperatures will be below average for this time of year thanks to the cold front, cloud cover, and rain. Showers and storms will begin to end Sunday in northwest New Mexico while more storms are expected in southern parts of the state. Flash flooding will be possible this weekend with thunderstorms and over burn scar areas.

Temperatures begin warming again on Monday with slightly drier air returning, but that will be short lived. Another round of monsoon storms will develop Tuesday afternoon across the western two-thirds of New Mexico. Another chance for afternoon storms return Wednesday, but it looks drier by the end of the week.