NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are very mild across all of the state Friday morning, but highs will stay a few degrees cooler due to rain and clouds. A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties this morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and lightning. These will dissipate and scattered storms will pop up this afternoon and evening in the high terrain of the central mountain chain and west mountains. Storms will move south to north today and Saturday, and storms will move northeast on Sunday. We will see daily chances for storms in the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley through the middle of next week.

Red flag warnings will be in effect for southwest Colorado, where dry lightning and 40-50 mph thunderstorm wind gusts could start and spread wildfires. Burn scar flooding will be a high risk all weekend, and arroyo flooding will be possible in the Metro.